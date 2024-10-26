Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

