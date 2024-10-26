Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in WaFd by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in WaFd by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAFD. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

