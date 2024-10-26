Brighton Jones LLC Buys 218 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,188.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $818,860,000 after buying an additional 1,394,270 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.