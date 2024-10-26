Brighton Jones LLC Buys 3,422 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $309,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,312 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,054,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.