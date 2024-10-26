Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 57.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.97.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD opened at $119.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.68, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

