Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,036 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $64.16 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

