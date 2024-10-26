Brighton Jones LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $12,318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 56,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.97. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

