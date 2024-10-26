Brighton Jones LLC Has $509,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 206,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 60,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

