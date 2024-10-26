Brighton Jones LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.24.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

