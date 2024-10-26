Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $895.88 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,149.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,081.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

