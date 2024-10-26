Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,136 shares of company stock worth $38,591,228. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $901.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $904.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $815.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

