Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,540. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $185.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.79 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

