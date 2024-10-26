Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,922 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 258,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.16 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

