Brighton Jones LLC Sells 232 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $171.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.78. The company has a market cap of $231.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

