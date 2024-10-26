Brighton Jones LLC Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,191 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

