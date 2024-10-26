Brighton Jones LLC Sells 484 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.