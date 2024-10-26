Brighton Jones LLC Sells 67 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after acquiring an additional 647,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.84. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

