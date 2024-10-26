Brighton Jones LLC Sells 8,943 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,209,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

