Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,496 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,836,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

