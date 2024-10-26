Brokers Offer Predictions for EQT’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

EQT opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

