Brokers Set Expectations for VF’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for VF in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for VF’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for VF’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. VF’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

VF Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. VF has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of VF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of VF by 6,981.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VF

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s payout ratio is -11.92%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

