Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 138.3% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bunzl Trading Down 1.5 %

BZLFY opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

