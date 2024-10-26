Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Shares of BURL opened at $251.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $116.33 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $619,599. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

