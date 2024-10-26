Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Trading 5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 366,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,629,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25. The firm has a market cap of £7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

