Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.73 and its 200 day moving average is $273.17. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

