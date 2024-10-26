Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

