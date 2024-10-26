Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

CP opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after purchasing an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after buying an additional 532,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,556,000 after buying an additional 533,792 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,721,000 after acquiring an additional 216,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

