Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after buying an additional 1,067,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2,489.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 491,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,903,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,644,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CGBL stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.