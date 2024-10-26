Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Head to Head Comparison

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) and Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Capital & Regional”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $507.19 million 6.97 $265.70 million $1.02 16.54 Capital & Regional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Capital & Regional.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.7% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SITE Centers and Capital & Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 91.77% 23.05% 11.48% Capital & Regional N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SITE Centers and Capital & Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 8 2 0 2.20 Capital & Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

SITE Centers presently has a consensus target price of $97.18, indicating a potential upside of 475.87%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Capital & Regional.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Capital & Regional on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres. Using its expert property and asset management platform, Capital & Regional owns and manages shopping centres in Edinburgh, Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Maidstone, Walthamstow and Wood Green. Capital & Regional is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

