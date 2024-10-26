Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Amit Gupta Sells 22,607 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $87,036.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,519 shares in the company, valued at $687,298.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Amit Gupta sold 7,543 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $23,232.44.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 307,800 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

