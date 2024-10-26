CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) vs. Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Head to Head Contrast

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) and CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Encore Capital Group and CarePayment Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 CarePayment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.40%. Given Encore Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than CarePayment Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group -15.43% 11.12% 2.40% CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encore Capital Group and CarePayment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Encore Capital Group and CarePayment Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.22 billion 0.87 -$206.49 million ($8.32) -5.43 CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CarePayment Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Encore Capital Group.

Summary

Encore Capital Group beats CarePayment Technologies on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the provision of early stage collection, business process outsourcing, and contingent collection services. In addition, the company engages in debt servicing and other portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. Further, it offers credit management services. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CarePayment Technologies

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc. CarePayment Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

