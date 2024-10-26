Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $63,767,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 124.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $3,181,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,896,487.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 15,814 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $3,181,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,896,487.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total value of $9,660,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,715,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,014,001.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,955,891 shares of company stock valued at $489,299,685 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $203.72.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

