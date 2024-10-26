Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 16.2% – What’s Next?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) rose 16.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$92.44 and last traded at C$92.34. Approximately 117,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 622,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Celestica Stock Up 2.6 %
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.09 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 5.028804 earnings per share for the current year.
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
