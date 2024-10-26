CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 6,139 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $381,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 768.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 130,090 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

