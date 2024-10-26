CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 92.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of GPC opened at $114.28 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

