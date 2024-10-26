CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 44,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $128.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

