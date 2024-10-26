CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

