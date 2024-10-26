CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.