CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,222,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $22.17.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

