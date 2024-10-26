CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 301,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

GLDM opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

