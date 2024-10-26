CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.1% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $822,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $98.41. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

