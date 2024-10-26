CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $95,804,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after buying an additional 592,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.