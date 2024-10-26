CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $747,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ITT were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 16,832.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 74.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 10,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

ITT Stock Up 0.3 %

ITT stock opened at $143.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

