CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $829,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $217.01 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.