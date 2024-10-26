CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $920,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 108,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP opened at $22.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

