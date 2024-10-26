CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $991,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

