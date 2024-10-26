CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

