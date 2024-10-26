CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.