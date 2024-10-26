CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 2,765 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,030.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $300.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

