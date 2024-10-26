CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 3,150 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,713,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,709,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $68.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

